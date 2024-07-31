Baysox Comeback Falls Short in Wednesday Defeat

July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, nearly overcame a seven-run deficit against the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, in a 13-12 loss from Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

After Somerset (17-12, 49-49) scored a pair of runs in the first inning off Bowie starting right-hander Peter Van Loon (L, 0-1), TT Bowens evened the score with a two-run first inning homer off Somerset starting right-hander Bailey Dees, his 11th homer of the season.

Yankees No. 2 prospect Spencer Jones put Somerset ahead in the second with an RBI double but Ryan Higgins responded with a solo homer to tie the game at three. Higgins has three homers over his last five games.

The Patriots exploded for seven runs in the third inning against Van Loon and right-hander Nick Richmond. Max Burt hit a two-run single to put Somerset ahead by three, Jones drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to four before Jesus Rodriguez crushed a three-run homer to give Somerset a 10-3 lead, its largest of the game.

Van Loon picked up the loss after delivering only 2.1 innings and allowing six runs on three hits over four walks and three strikeouts.

Bowie (12-17, 44-53) dropped five runs from the third through fifth inning on a Frederick Bencosme solo homer in the third, his fifth of the season, an RBI groundout from Jud Fabian, an RBI single from Bencosme, an RBI single from Higgins and an RBI groundout from Colin Burns to make it a 10-8 Somerset lead. Bencosme collected a game-high four hits, his first four-hit game at the Double-A level.

The Patriots scored a run each from the sixth inning through the eighth inning after a solo homer from Rafael Flores, an RBI single from Jones and a wild pitch that scored Tyler Hardman from third to extend their lead to five.

The Baysox pulled within one in the eighth on a grand slam from Bowens, his second homer of the game and his sixth RBI of the afternoon. It's the first multi-homer game of Bowens' career and his first six RBI game of his career.

Bowie threatened in the ninth with two outs and the tying run on first base but Fabian struck out against right-hander Eric Reyzelman (S, 2) to end the game.

Somerset right-hander Jesus Liranzo (W, 5-1) received the win after giving up a pair of runs in the fifth.

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the Patriots tomorrow afternoon at 6:35 pm. RHP Alex Pham (3-3, 5.45 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Zach Messinger (2-8, 3.76 ERA) for Somerset.

