Roman Reigns in Maine with Two Homer Night

July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (17-10, 53-43) down the Erie SeaWolves (18-11, 56-40) 9-3 on Wednesday night to extend a six-game win streak. The streak marks the longest for Portland this season.

Roman Anthony went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and a stolen base. His first homer of the night marked the hardest hit homer by any Red Sox organizational player this season at 116 miles per hour exit velocity, according to Boston Globe's Alex Speier. Phillip Sikes finished a double shy of the cycle with his 8th homer of the season. Every Sea Dog collected a hit in the 15-hit affair.

Anthony annihilated his team-leading 12th homer in the bottom of the first inning to give Portland a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the second inning, Erie countered with a pair of solo homers from Chris Meyers and Brady Allen to take a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Alex Binelas singled to drive in Sikes who reached on his first triple of the season. Tyler Miller drove in Binelas with his ninth double to put Portand back on top.

Sikes smashed his eighth homer in the bottom of the third. The two-run blast extended a three-run lead. Sikes singled in the bottom of the fifth inning to drive in the sixth run of the day and complete the third leg of a cycle.

Erie countered in the sixth with an RBI single from Jake Holton but in the bottom of the inning, Kristian Campbell doubled (15) to score Anthony and put Portland up 7-3.

Anthony torched his second homer of the night in the bottom of the seventh inning. A two-run blast to right center field marked his 13th of the season and his third hit of the night.

RHP Isaac Coffey (8-2, 3.84 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three. He did not issue a walk. RHP Wilkel Hernandez (4-6, 3.96 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing six runs on 11 hits while walking one and striking out seven.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, Wednesday, August 1st, 2024 for game three of a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves. First pitch for game three is slated for 12:00pm. LHP Connelly Early (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for Portland while Erie will give the ball to RHP Jackson Jobe (2-1, 1.41 ERA).

