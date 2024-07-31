Yard Goats' 'Sterlin' in Comeback Win

July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

READING- Sterlin Thompson's two-run home run over the wall in right snapped a 4-4 tie and helped lift the Hartford Yard Goats to a come-from-behind 7-4 win over the Reading Fightin' Phils Wednesday night at First Energy Stadium. Thompson also had a sacrifice fly to give him three RBI. His home run helped make a winning pitcher out of Collin Baumgartner, the first of a trio of relievers that held Reading to no runs and one hit over the final three innings. After Alec Barger pitched a scoreless eighth, Zach Agnos hurled a perfect ninth for his third save, and Hartford's first win in the second game of a two-city, 12-game road trip.

The Yard Goats took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning against Taijuan Walker, the Philadelphia Phillies right-hander on a rehab assignment. Warming Bernbel's double to left knocked in Braxton Fulford and Yanquiel Fernandez. Reading bounced back to take a 3-2 edge in the second inning against Yard Goats starter Mason Albright. Trevor Schwecke's two-run triple and a sacrifice fly by Erick Brito accounted for the scoring. The Yard Goats tied it in the third on Thompson's fly ball. Josh Breaux's RBI-single in the third knocked in an unearned run to give the Fightins' the lead, but Hartford tied it, 4-4, in the fifth, when Fernandez scored on a throwing error, after reaching base on a single. That set the stage for the Thompson heroics in the eighth. Adael Amador added an insurance run in the ninth with his ninth home run of the season and second in two games.

After allowing four runs through three innings, Albright settled down, allowing just one hit over his final three, retiring the last seven batters he faced. In six innings of work, he allowed four runs, three earned, on seven hits, no walks and three strikeouts. In addition to Thompson's big homer, Bernabel and Fernandez each had three hits and Nic Kent two to pace Hartford's 13-hit attack.

One of the new acquisitions by the Colorado Rockies will make his Yard Goats debut Thursday night in the third game of the six-game series, when right-hand pitcher Bradley Blalock gets the starting assignment. He was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers system in the trade for reliever Nick Mears. Blalock has been added to the Rockies 40-man roster. He made his major league debut on June 20 with the Brewers, hurling a scoreless inning against the San Diego Padres. He started 16 games at Double-A Biloxi this season, going 5-2 with a 4.08 ERA. He struck out 64 and walked 27 in 75 innings. Reading will start right-hander Jean Cabrera. The game will be broadcast free on the Audacy app and streamed live on milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home on Tuesday (7:10 PM), August 13 to host the Yankees' affiliate Somerset in a six-game series.

