Phillies Pitcher Taijuan Walker Scheduled to Rehab with Fightin Phils

(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Wednesday that pitcher, and 2021 All-Star, Taijuan Walker is scheduled to begin a rehab appearance with the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday.

Walker, 31, was placed on the 15-day IL by Philadelphia on June 23 (retroactive to June 22) with right index finger inflammation. It was the second time in 2024 that Walker had been placed on the IL, as he was on the injured list from March 28 through April 28 with right shoulder soreness.

Walker has made 10 starts with the Phillies this season, and is 3-3, with a 5.60 ERA. He's allowed 58 hits over 53 innings, while walking 21 and striking out 43. Walker led the Phillies in wins in 2023, his first year with the organization, when he went 15-6, with a 4.38 ERA over 31 starts. The righty struck out 138 over 172.2 innings pitched.

The Shreveport, Louisiana, native signed with the Phillies on December December 16, 2022. Walker previously spent 2021 and '22 with the New York Mets. His other big-league stops have included Seattle (2013-16, 2020), Arizona (2017-19) and Toronto (2020). Walker was drafted by Seattle Mariners in the C-A Round of the 2010 Draft out of Yucaipa High School in Yucaipa, California.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Wednesday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7 p.m. RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to start a Major League rehab assignment for the Fightin Phils, while LHP Mason Albright will start for Hartford. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

