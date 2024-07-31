New Hampshire Held Scoreless Wednesday

July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-19, 38-57) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-12, 51-44) Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium, 7-0, in seven innings. The Cats managed one hit against two Ponies pitchers before the game was called early due to rain.

The Blue Jays acquired outfielder Yohendrick Piñango and infielder Josh Rivera from the Chicago Cubs, in exchange for RHP Nate Pearson, and added the two prospects to the Fisher Cats roster ahead of Wednesday's matchup. After an injury to Devonte Brown, Piñango made his Fisher Cats debut in left field.

New Hampshire starter Devereaux Harrison (L, 4-6) pitched five innings, and allowed seven runs on ten hits. Binghamton hit three home runs off the right-hander. Harrison struck out four through his five frames. New Hampshire reliever Anders Tolhurst struck out five in two innings of work; Tolhurst punched out the side in the bottom of the seventh.

Binghamton's starter, RHP Joander Suarez, was nails through the first six innings. Perfect through 5 1/3 innings, Suarez struck out nine and only allowed one hit, a single from Garrett Spain in the top of the sixth.

Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley, currently on a rehab assignment with the Rumble Ponies, struck out the side in the top of the seventh. Reid-Foley spent all of 2017 and part of 2018 with the Fisher Cats and received a 2018 Eastern League Championship ring.

Rumble Ponies designated hitter Stanley Consuegra finished a triple short of the cycle.

New Hampshire and Binghamton continue the six-game series Thursday, August 1 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. Right-hander Abdiel Mendoza (6-6, 3.61 ERA) makes his third start for the Cats. Binghamton sends RHP Jeffrey Colon (1-0, 2.57 ERA) to the mound for his first start of the season.

The Fisher Cats return home on August 6 to face the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, for six contests. Promotional nights during the Erie homestand include Love Your Heart night presented by Dartmouth Health, 90s Night with a Fanny Pack giveaway, presented by Fidium Fiber, and postgame Atlas fireworks. The series concludes on Sunday, August 11 with a 1:35 PM EDT first pitch on First Responders Day.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

