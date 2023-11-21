The Bridgeport Report: Week 6

November 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Tanner Fritz and Dennis Cholowski each recorded four points over the past week, as the Bridgeport Islanders navigated their busiest stretch of the season so far. Jeff Kubiak, Karson Kuhlman, and Brian Pinho all chipped in two goals, while Jakub Skarek started three of four games in net.

The Islanders (5-9-1-0) did away with a three-game slide on Sunday afternoon led by 21-year-old winger Eetu Liukas, whose first North American goal became the winner against the Providence Bruins at Total Mortgage Arena. Kuhlman and Pinho (PPG) also scored against Boston's affiliate, while Fritz and Cholowski had two assists each. Skarek was sensational between the pipes, making 29 saves to backstop a 3-1 victory.

Prior to Sunday, Bridgeport recorded eight total goals in a trio of games, but came up short in setbacks to the Syracuse Crunch and Hershey Bears. The Islanders scored three times in the third period on both Tuesday afternoon and Friday night in a pair of 5-4 losses to the Crunch and Bears, respectively.

Cole Bardreau had a team-high two points (one goal, one assist) and one of three goals in the third period on Tuesday, joining Pinho and Samuel Asselin. Kubiak also notched his first goal of the season near the end of the second period. It was déjà vu in Hershey, PA on Friday, where the Islanders produced three goals in the third period in a narrow, 5-4 loss to the Bears.

Hershey blanked Bridgeport 4-0 in a rematch at Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday. Washington Capitals prospect Clay Stevenson made 25 saves for his league-leading third shutout of the season.

The Islanders return to action this Wednesday with a 7:05 p.m. Thanksgiving Eve tilt against the Springfield Thunderbirds (8-7-1-0) at MassMutual Center. After the holiday, Bridgeport welcomes Providence (6-7-1-2) back to Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday and the Belleville Senators (6-7-0-1) to town on Sunday. All games can be seen live on AHLTV or heard for free on the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

____________________________________________________________

The Week Ahead:

Wednesday, Nov. 22nd at Springfield: The Islanders visit MassMutual Center the first time this season to face the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:05 p.m. It marks the third of 12 meetings overall this season. Bridgeport leads the series 2-0-0-0 following a 3-2 victory on Nov. 5th and 2-1 overtime win on Nov. 11th, both at home. The Islanders went 6-2-4-0 against the T-Birds last season and 2-1-3-0 in those games on the road.

Saturday, Nov. 25th vs. Providence: The Islanders and Bruins will work off their Thanksgiving feasts with a 7 p.m. puck drop at Total Mortgage Arena this Saturday. The Atlantic Division rivals have split the first two meetings, with the home team winning each time. Bridgeport bounced back from a 4-2 loss in Rhode Island on Oct. 18th with a 3-1 victory this past Sunday. Tickets for Saturday's game are on sale now!

Sunday, Nov. 26th vs. Belleville: The Islanders wrap up the weekend and their busy, 11-game month of November with a 3 p.m. matchup against the North Division's Belleville Senators. Bridgeport went 2-0-0-0 against Ottawa's affiliate last season and earned a 5-1 win on Feb. 23rd at home. Sunday is Kid's Day at Total Mortgage Arena, featuring $10 tickets for kids 12 and younger.

____________________________________________________________

Ice Chips:

Leading the Way: Ruslan Iskhakov continues to pace the Islanders' offense in goals (5), assists (8), points (13), shots (42), and multi-point games (5) through 15 contests. Due to a statistics correction on Friday night, Iskhakov moved ahead of Samuel Asselin in goals after it was ruled that he redirected Dennis Cholowski's shot from the blue line at 9:09 of the third period in Hershey. The 2023 All-Star is currently tied for 27th in the AHL's scoring race.

Mr. 300: Dennis Cholowski is on track to play his 300th professional game this Wednesday in Springfield. The 25-year-old defenseman has played 182 AHL games with the Islanders, Charlotte Checkers and Grand Rapids Griffins, and another 117 NHL games between the New York Islanders, Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken and Detroit Red Wings. Cholowski has four assists in his last four games and is tied for the team lead in helpers (8) and power-play points/assists (4). The Islanders are 2-0-0-0 when Cholowski records multiple points in a game this season.

Calm, Kuhl and Collected: Karson Kuhlman scored his first two goals with the Islanders organization this past weekend, including an insurance marker against his former team on Sunday. Kuhlman, who signed a one-year, two-way deal with the New York Islanders on July 5th, spent each of the last two seasons entirely in the NHL between Boston, Seattle, and Winnipeg. He has 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 147 NHL games and 42 points (21 goals, 21 assists) in 89 AHL games with Bridgeport and Providence.

Quick Hits: The Islanders were shorthanded just nine times total in four games last week and are now the least penalized team per game in the AHL (9.87 min/game)... Bridgeport's penalty kill is 14-for-15 in its last six games and third in the AHL overall (88.5%)... Bridgeport improved to 2-0-1-0 in Sunday games this season... Tanner Fritz and Otto Koivula are tied fourth on Bridgeport's all-time assists list (94), six behind Aaron Ness (2010-15).

____________________________________________________________

Across the Sound: The New York Islanders (6-6-5) defeated the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night, 5-4 in a shootout, ending a four-game road trip and returning to the win column. Bridgeport graduates Hudson Fasching and Brock Nelson were among the goal-scorers in regulation, while Oliver Wahlstrom had the shootout winner. The Islanders, led by Nelson's eight goals, look to keep the offense rolling in a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at UBS Arena on Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.