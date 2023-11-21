Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Cleveland. Fix-Wolansky posted an even rating in one appearance for the Blue Jackets this season and registered 4-12-16 with eight penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 11 appearances for the Monsters.

A 5'7", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 16 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-23, Fix-Wolansky supplied 2-1-3 and contributed 64-91-155 with 141 penalty minutes in 177 career appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-23. Named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23, Fix-Wolansky set the Monsters' single-season franchise scoring record with 71 points that season.

Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

