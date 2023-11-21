Game Notes: TUC vs CGY
November 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Back home at the 'Dome.
The Wranglers (11-2-1-0) are on home ice as they host the Tucson Roadrunners (7-5-0-1) at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.
Calgary split their weekend road trip against the Ontario Reign (1-1) and are coming off just their second regulation loss of the season.
WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:
DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE
November 21, 2023 7:00pm @ Tucson Scotiabank Saddledome
November 22, 2023 7:00pm @ Tucson Scotiabank Saddledome
Head-2-Head:
Tuesday's tilt is the first meeting of the season between the Wranglers and Roadrunners.
Heading in, Tucson has lost back-to-back games with a 5-4-0-1 record in the last 10 games, and they currently sit seventh in the Pacific Division.
The Wranglers are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games and lead the Pacific Division with 23 points. (2nd in AHL.)
Both teams split the season series last season with two wins each. (2-2.)
WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones
The Wranglers current leading scorer Ben Jones is worth an extra look on Tuesday night.
In 13 games this season, the Waterloo, ON native has 13 points (4g,9a) and is plus-8.
Jones had three points (2g,1a) in four games against the Roadrunners last season.
ONE TIMERS:
Oscar Dansk is T-1st in AHL with 0.941 Sv% and T-4th with 1.97 GAA.
Ilya Nikolaev has four points (2g,2a) in his last five games.
Matt Coronato has eight points (4g,4a) in eight games.
Ben Jones leads the Wranglers in scoring with 13 points (4g,9a.)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2023
- Game Notes: TUC vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Recall Gagnier from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Morning Skate Report: November 21, 2023 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Eric Robinson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Belleville Sens Team up with Belleville Firefighters Toy Drive Again for the 2023 Teddy Bear Toss - Belleville Senators
- Wild's Kessy Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive to be Held December 16 - Chicago Wolves
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Trey Fix-Wolansky to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Condors v Silver Knights, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Sandström Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Griffins to Host Manitoba for Two-Game Set - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 30, No. 6 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Pick up Five of Six Possible Points Last Week - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game #13: Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Launch Redesigned Website and App - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 6 - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Game Notes: TUC vs CGY
- Wranglers Fall to Reign
- Game Notes - CGY at ONT - 11.19.2023
- Wranglers Down Reign in Shootout
- Game Notes - CGY at ONT