Game Notes: TUC vs CGY

The Wranglers (11-2-1-0) are on home ice as they host the Tucson Roadrunners (7-5-0-1) at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night.

Calgary split their weekend road trip against the Ontario Reign (1-1) and are coming off just their second regulation loss of the season.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

November 21, 2023 7:00pm @ Tucson Scotiabank Saddledome

November 22, 2023 7:00pm @ Tucson Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

Tuesday's tilt is the first meeting of the season between the Wranglers and Roadrunners.

Heading in, Tucson has lost back-to-back games with a 5-4-0-1 record in the last 10 games, and they currently sit seventh in the Pacific Division.

The Wranglers are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games and lead the Pacific Division with 23 points. (2nd in AHL.)

Both teams split the season series last season with two wins each. (2-2.)

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Ben Jones

The Wranglers current leading scorer Ben Jones is worth an extra look on Tuesday night.

In 13 games this season, the Waterloo, ON native has 13 points (4g,9a) and is plus-8.

Jones had three points (2g,1a) in four games against the Roadrunners last season.

ONE TIMERS:

Oscar Dansk is T-1st in AHL with 0.941 Sv% and T-4th with 1.97 GAA.

Ilya Nikolaev has four points (2g,2a) in his last five games.

Matt Coronato has eight points (4g,4a) in eight games.

Ben Jones leads the Wranglers in scoring with 13 points (4g,9a.)

