Griffins Launch Redesigned Website and App

November 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins have unveiled a fully redesigned and updated mobile app and website with the help of Eden Creative. Fans can enjoy the new app through the Apple App Store and on Android through Google Play.

With our redesigned mobile app, fans can now enjoy up-to-the-minute live game scores, see the schedule, view the roster, and check out team news and video content. Stay up to date with real-time statistical updates throughout the game from goals and assists to penalties and saves. The app also features a listen live option for people who can't make it to Van Andel Arena and player leaderboards for fans to keep track of how their favorite players are doing.

"In collaboration with Eden Creative, we are excited to announce the launch of the new Griffins app. This app will revolutionize the way our fans engage with the team, offering a user-friendly interface and a wide range of new features and functionalities," said Matt Batchelder, Griffins VP of ticket sales and digital marketing. "Since our partnership started in 2016, Eden has consistently created engaging digital experiences for our fans. Their work helps us provide exceptional entertainment and deliver unforgettable experiences for our fans, whether they are enjoying a game at Van Andel Arena or following the excitement from their home."

In addition to having the ability to view all of the news and video content posted, fans can now secure their tickets directly from the app. In-app ticketing allows fans to find and purchase tickets to specific games throughout the campaign without leaving the comfort of their home.

"We are pleased to reaffirm our long-standing partnership with the Grand Rapids Griffins as we announce the launch of our innovative new mobile app. This partnership embodies our organizations' shared visions and values, consistently demonstrating a mutual dedication to creating superior experiences for the Griffins' fan base," said Zach Grantham, partner and creative lead at Eden. "Eden is thrilled to continue its partnership with Griffins, an organization that has proven resilient, inspiring, and forward-thinking. We're confident that our continued collaboration will produce more exceptional outcomes, and we are eagerly looking forward to the opportunities the next five years will bring."

Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2023-24 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets .

