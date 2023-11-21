Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive to be Held December 16

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves will continue to do their part to help those in need when they host the Wolves/Vitalant Blood Drive on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Allstate Arena.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Allstate Arena Skyline Room prior to the Wolves' game against the Texas Stars, giving fans the perfect opportunity to help their community before enjoying an evening of exciting hockey.

All donors will receive two complimentary tickets to a future Wolves game during the 2023-24 season, a limited-edition Vitalant/Chicago Wolves T-shirt and a Wolves hat as well as being entered into a drawing to win an autographed Wolves jersey.

"The Wolves organization is proud to support Vitalant in its mission to help save lives," Greg Sprott, Wolves Vice President of Partnerships, said. "It's an honor to work with Vitalant and see our fans help meet the critical need for blood donations. We look forward to seeing everyone on Dec. 16 at Allstate Arena."

According to Vitalant, every two seconds in the United States someone needs blood and/or platelets and approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed each day. Also, nearly 5,000 units of platelets and 6,500 units of plasma are needed daily in the U.S.

While walk-ins are welcomed on the day of the event, the Wolves and Vitalant recommend that appointments be made in advance. Donors must be at least 17 years old-or 16 with parental consent.

The best donation preparation includes eating well, staying hydrated and arriving at the Skyline Room with proper identification. Plan on the appointment lasting about an hour, though the donation takes just 10 minutes. The entire process is both safe and comfortable.

To schedule your appointment, visit Vitalant.org/Wolves and search for GroupCode ORD0RS20. It's also easy to make an appointment by calling (877) 258-4825.

