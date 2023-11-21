Sandström Loaned to Phantoms
November 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that they have loaned goaltender Felix Sandström to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.
Sandström, 26, recently played in two games with Lehigh Valley on a conditioning loan from Philadelphia. But his stint with the Phantoms was cut short due to an upper-body injury in the first period of a home game on Friday, November 3 against Hartford. He was recalled to Philadelphia after that game and placed on injured reserve. Sandström went 0-0-1, 3.68, .857 in his two games with Lehigh Valley.
Last season, he played in seven games with the Phantoms in January on a conditioning loan going 4-1-2, 2.39, .911 which came in between stints with the Philadelphia Flyers where he was 3-12-3, 3.72, .880 in 20 total games.
Sandström has played in 64 career games with the Phantoms beginning in the 2018-19 season going a combined 26-22-11, 2.88, .904. He also has 25 career NHL games with the Flyers going 3-16-4, 3.62, .887.
The Phantoms are perfect at 3-0-0 on their current road trip with wins at Hershey, Laval and Belleville. The final contest of the four-game road swing is tonight at the North Division-leading Toronto Marlies.
The Phantoms return home Friday and Saturday with a pair of Thanksgiving Weekend showdowns at PPL Center against the Providence Bruins and Rochester Americans with promotions including Phantoms Ballcaps from Service Electric, Flyers Night featuring GRITTY, and Postgame Photos with the Phantoms players.
