IceHogs Recall Gagnier from Indy

November 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has recalled forward Ryan Gagnier from loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Gagnier, 21, has recorded seven points (2G, 5A) through 10 games with the Indy Fuel this season. The 6-foot, 185-pound centerman played the last three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's (OHL) Oshawa Generals. Leading the Generals in the regular season and postseason last season, Gagnier bagged 69 points (31G, 38A) in the regular season and six points in (3G, 3A) in five OHL Playoff games.

As well as being named as one of the league's Hardest Workers in the 2022-23 OHL Coaches Poll, Gagnier also placed second in voting for the Eastern Conference's Best Defensive Forward and Best Penalty Killer.

The pivot published 113 points (53G, 60A) in 189 OHL games over the course of his junior career, and his production improved drastically during his three full seasons in the OHL. Gagnier reached a point-per-game pace in 2022-23 after posting 36 points (17G, 19A) in 65 games during the 2021-22 campaign and eight points (5G, 3A) in 57 games during the 2019-20 circuit.

The IceHogs drop the puck tomorrow on Wednesday, Nov. 22 against the Manitoba Moose at the BMO Center at 7 p.m.

