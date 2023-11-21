Wild's Kessy Suspended for Three Games
November 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Iowa Wild forward Kale Kessyhas been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Iowa on Nov. 19.
Kessy will miss Iowa's games Wednesday (Nov. 22) at Milwaukee and Saturday (Nov. 25) and Sunday (Nov. 26) at Hershey.
