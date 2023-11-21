Game #13: Tucson Roadrunners at Calgary Wranglers

November 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game #14: Tucson Roadrunners (7-5-0-1) at Calgary Wranglers (11-2-1-0)

Time: Tuesday, November 21, 7:00 p.m. MST, Scotiabank Saddledome, Calgary, Alberta

Referees: #41 Graedy Hamilton, #71 Brody Sutter

Linespersons: #19 Logan Parsons, #89 Chad Huseby

The Tucson Roadrunners begin their five-game road trip in Calgary Alberta against the Wranglers, the top team in the AHL's Western Conference and second-best team in the league. The Roadrunners look to build on their recent road success where they are 4-1 overall and went 2-1 in their last road trip in California.

Three things:

2021 9th overall pick in the NHL Entry Draft Dylan Guenther is averaging a point-per-game at 13 points in 13 games this season with five goals and eight assists for the Roadrunners. He is currently tied with Josh Doan for first on the team in goals and leads the team in assists and points in the first 13 games of the season. He is also currently riding a six-game point streak where he's scored three goals and five assists for eight points in that span. He also leads the team with three multi-point games.

The Roadrunners' special teams came full circle in their last game against Coachella Valley on Saturday. The team had a shorthanded goal from Cameron Hebig, a power-play goal from Dylan Guenther and was perfect on the penalty-kill at 4-4. Josh Doan leads the team with two power-play goals as Tucson heads into Calgary where the Wranglers have a 95.8% penalty kill at the Saddledome.

Calgary has allowed 35 goals this season in 14 games which is fourth in the AHL; but they have played four more games than first ranked Bakersfield (10) and two more games than third ranked Utica (12). Their goaltenders Dustin Wolf and Oscar Dansk have allowed 33 combined for a 2.34 goals against average and .924 save percentage with 11 wins.

What did they say?

"I'm just trying to complete and doing the best that I can to help the team. Given the opportunity, I want to make the most of it, just trying to work, hard, compete every day and leave it all out there."

Forward Cameron Hebig who has three goals and two assists in his last three games.

Latest Transactions:

On Monday, Nov. 13, Milos Keleman was called up to the Arizona Coyotes (NHL).

On Wednesday, Nov. 15, Vlad Kolyachonok was called up to the Arizona Coyotes (NHL).

On Friday, Nov. 17, Jan Jenik was called up to the Arizona Coyotes (NHL).

On Saturday, Nov. 18, Reece Vitelli was called up to the Tucson Roadrunners (NHL).

Number to Know:

4 - The number of consecutive wins goaltender Matthew Villalta has on the road this season as he looks for his fifth-straight win tonight. In four games away from the TCC, Villalta is 4-0-0 with a 2.25 goals against average and .933 save percentage.

Happy Hour Extension:

Tonight's game will be broadcast live on the radio on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage will begin on the extended Happy Hour at 5:00 p.m. with guest Roadrunners Captain Steven Kampfer; followed by Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by Jonathon Schaffer at 6:45 p.m. before the "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny has all the action from the Saddledome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.