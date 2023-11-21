Game Preview: Condors v Silver Knights, 6:30 p.m.

November 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS (9-4-2, 20pts) @ BAKERSFIELD CONDORS (4-6-0, 8pts)

The Condors and Knights meet for the second time this season.

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

PROMOTION: Taco Tuesday presented by Groove 99.3 FM. Enjoy $2 Tacos and $7 Margaritas at tonight's game.

BROADCAST

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio

iHeartRadio App

AHLTV.com

Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps from.

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors meet the Silver Knights for the second time this season looking for their second win over their Nevada rivals.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield went winless on a four-game road trip to Canada, dropping Wednesday's game in Calgary, 4-1. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 37 as the Condors allowed a season-high 41 shots against.

HOME COOKIN'

Tonight's game opens a stretch of eight out of 11 games played on home ice for the Condors through Dec. 22. In fact, through Jan. 3, the Condors are home for 11 of 16 games.

WELCOME BACK RAPH

The Condors leading scorer, Raphael Lavoie, has returned from Edmonton after making his NHL debut and playing six games with the Oilers. He still leads the Condors in scoring with seven points (4g-3a) in five games.

CAM THE MAN

D-man Cam Dineen has goals in back-to-back games for the team. He is second to Lavoie for the team lead in shots with 26.

MICHIGAN MAN

Ben Gleason will play in his 400th AHL game tonight. He has five points (1g-4a) in nine games and is +2 through nine games this season.

CIRCLING THE PONIES

Bakersfield has enjoyed the better of the all-time season series with Henderson since the latter joined the AHL in 2021. The Condors are 18-8-1 all-time, 7-2-0 in their last nine, and 10-4-0 in Bakersfield against the Silver Knights.

WRIGHT ON THE BOARD

Cameron Wright notched his first AHL point, assisting on Dineen's goal on Wednesday. He led the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL) in goals, assists, and points last year with 29g-34a-63pts and was third on the team with 136 penalty minutes a season ago.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Tyler Benson is expected to make his return to Bakersfield tonight for Henderson. He is second in the Condors AHL era in scoring with 176 points (43g-133a) in 217 games played. The Knights took Abbotsford past regulation twice over the weekend, but fell in overtime and a shootout.

UP NEXT

The Condors host their 25th annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Coachella Valley. Limited tickets remain, but can be purchased.

