Providence Bruins Recall Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners

November 21, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, November 21, that the Providence Bruins have recalled defenseman Ryan Mast from the Maine Mariners.

Mast, 20, appeared in eight games with the Mariners to begin the 2023-24 season, recording one assist. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound defenseman skated in one game with Providence earlier this month. Mast spent the previous three campaigns with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League, totaling 72 points in 168 career OHL contests.

The Bloomfield, Mich., native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (181st) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

