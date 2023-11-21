Belleville Sens Team up with Belleville Firefighters Toy Drive Again for the 2023 Teddy Bear Toss

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are excited to announce today details for one of the club's fan-favourite activations of the season, the Teddy Bear Toss, in support of the Belleville Firefighters Toy Drive.

This season's Teddy Bear Toss will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, when the Sens host the Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings), with fans encouraged to bring a new stuffed toy to throw onto the ice when the Senators score their first goal. Toys can be brought to the game or dropped off at the Belleville Senators office (on the second floor of the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre) any time leading up to the game. All toys dropped off in advance will be pre-bagged in clear plastic bags (to help stop the toys from sticking to the ice), while fans who bring toys on game day, will be provided with a bag at the gate.

All fans who donate at least one new stuffed toy will be entered into a draw for a Belleville Sens Prize Pack, with the winner selected in the third period of that night's game. The prize pack includes:

Four (4) glass seats for the Sens Fan Appreciation Game on April 19

Four (4) hot dogs

Four (4) soft drinks

One (1) souvenir popcorn voucher

One (1) team signed stick

Fans who would like to make a monetary donation to the Belleville Firefighters Toy Drive can do so by clicking this link.

"The Teddy Bear Toss is one of our fan-favourite activations, and we're really excited to bring it back again and build on last year's turnout," said Belleville Sens Manager of Operations Ben Cochrane. "This time of year is all about giving and this is just one more way that we can help to do that in the Bay of Quinte Community, and try and make the holiday season a little bit brighter for some of our younger fans."

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

