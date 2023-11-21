Penguins Pick up Five of Six Possible Points Last Week

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Nov. 15 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Hershey 5 (OT)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton engaged in a back-and-forth barnburner with its fiercest rival. Jansen Harkins (2G) and Valtteri Puustinen (1G-1A) had multi-point games, and Jagger Joshua scored his first AHL goal. The game featured three lead changes and overtime, where Hershey's Alex Limoges nabbed the winner.

Friday, Nov. 17 - PENGUINS 4 at Providence 2

After two scoreless periods, the Penguins took it to the P-Bruins in the final frame. Joshua broke the deadlock early in the third, followed by goals from Ty Smith and Puustinen. Providence tallied two extra-attacker goals to pull within one, but then Alex Nedeljkovic buried the 22nd goalie goal in AHL history.

Saturday, Nov. 18 - PENGUINS 2 at Providence 1

Alex Nylander continued his hot streak when he opened the scoring six minutes into the game, but the Bruins clapped back less than a minute later. Justin Addamo put the Pens ahead midway through the second period, and Joel Blomqvist clamped down in the third period to secure a second win in Providence.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The fifth of 12 meetings between the Penguins and Bears takes place at Giant Center. The season series is split at two wins apiece, but the Bears own the most points in the league (24).

Friday, Nov. 24 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

Rise from your Thanksgiving coma with the Penguins taking on the Checkers at 4:00 p.m. in the Queen City. The two teams split a pair of decisions back on opening weekend in Charlotte.

Saturday, Nov. 25 - PENGUINS at Charlotte

Another 4:00 p.m. start at BoJangles' Coliseum wraps up the holiday weekend. Checkers D-man Lucas Carlsson leads AHL defensemen with seven goals, four of which are game-winners.

Ice Chips

- Alex Nedeljkovic became the first goalie in AHL history to record multiple goals in his career. His previous AHL goal was Mar. 10, 2018 vs. Hartford.

- Nedeljkovic's goal was the second goalie goal in Penguins franchise history (Tristan Jarry, Nov. 14, 2018 at Springfield).

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's home power play is clicking at a 29.4% clip, which ranks first in the AHL.

- The Penguins went 14-for-14 on the penalty kill in the team's three games last week and is now 89.5% on the season, good for second overall in the AHL.

- Alex Nylander has six points (4G-2A) in his last five games.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 16 12 4 0 0 24 .750

2. Hartford 15 9 4 2 0 20 .667

3. PENGUINS 15 8 5 2 0 18 .600

4. Charlotte 14 9 5 0 0 18 .643

5. Springfield 16 8 7 1 0 17 .531

6. Lehigh Valley 15 7 6 2 0 16 .533

7. Providence 16 6 7 1 2 15 .469

8. Bridgeport 15 5 9 1 0 11 .367

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Rem Pitlick 15 3 7 10

Jansen Harkins 11 4 5 9

Ty Smith 14 2 7 9

Alex Nylander 11 5 2 8

Sam Houde 9 2 6 8

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Magnus Hellberg 2 1-1-0 2.55 .917 0

Joel Blomqvist* 9 5-2-1 2.16 .913 0

Taylor GauthierX 3 1-1-1 3.06 .908 1

* = rookie

x = reassigned to Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Nov. 22 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Fri, Nov. 24 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 4:00 p.m.

Sat, Nov. 25 Charlotte Bojangles' Coliseum 4:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sat, Nov. 18 (C) Jansen Harkins Recalled to PIT

Sat, Nov. 18 (C) Jansen Harkins Reassigned from PIT

Sun, Nov. 19 (G) Alex Nedeljkovic Recalled to PIT

Sun, Nov. 19 (G) Magnus Hellberg Reassigned from PIT

