Morning Skate Report: November 21, 2023

BAKERSFIELD, C.A. - The Henderson Silver Knights will look to get back in the win column after back-to-back overtime and shootout losses against the Abbotsford Canucks. They'll take on the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena, with puck drop set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

BUILDING MOMENTUM

The Silver Knights are hungry for a strong start after two narrow losses to the Canucks this past weekend. Top of mind for the team is a sustained 60 minute effort, giving them momentum heading into this next stretch of games.

"Not the result we wanted over the weekend, but I think our game's coming," said forward Sheldon Rempal after Tuesday's morning skate. "I don't think we've gotten to a full 60 minutes yet, so we're going to try and do that tonight. Also, the schedule is definitely kind of weird at this point. We're five games ahead of them, so we'll try and use that as an advantage for us because we've played more hockey."

ROAD REPORT

After a back-to-back series at home, the Silver Knights look to right the ship with their single-game road contest against the Condors.

"It's different, especially because usually when we go on the road, we're playing two or three games. For this one, we're in and out," added Rempal. "But we have what we need, and we got what we need this morning. Obviously last time we were here, we didn't have the result we wanted, so we'll keep that in the back of our minds, for sure."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

The Condors do not currently roster any qualified goalies, and are splitting time between Jack Campbell and Olivier Rodrigue. Each has played in three games so far this season. Campbell is averaging 4.36 goals against with a .819 save percentage.

The Condors will be without two of their top three scoring forwards. James Hamblin and Sam Gagner, who stand second and third on the team in points, are currently both recalled to the Oilers.

Forward Raphael Lavoie currently leads the Silver Knights in both goals and points. He has tallied seven points (3G, 4A) in five games played. However, he has been held out of the lineup for nearly a month. In his most recent game, an October 28 contest against the Tucson Roadrunners, he notched three points (2G, 1A).

FURTHER NOTES

Forward Jakub Brabenec is day-to-day

Forward Byron Froese is day-to-day

Goaltender Jesper Vikman is week-to-week

