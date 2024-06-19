The BEST Xherdan Shaqiri GOALS in MLS

June 19, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC YouTube Video







Chicago Fire star Xherdan Shaqiri is the first MLS player ever to score at the EUROs. He is the only player to have scored in each of the last three EUROs and each of the last three FIFA World Cups.

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #goals #chicagofire #switzerland #shaqiri

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.