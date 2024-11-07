The 2024-25 NBA G League Season Is Here!
November 7, 2024 - NBA G League (G League) YouTube Video
There are hardcore hoopheads, and then there's Himothy - an NBA expert because he knows everything there is to know about the G League. Watch the 2024-25 NBA G League season get started during opening night of the Tip-Off Tournament on Friday starting at 7 PM/ET on NBAGLeague.com and Tubi. #TodaysGLeagueTomorrowsNBAThe
