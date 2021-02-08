Texas Takes 3-2 Overtime Win against Iowa to End Road Trip

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, turned in a 3-2 win in overtime as defenseman Thomas Harley recorded his first professional goal in the extra period. The Stars win finishes a three-game trip to Des Moines, Iowa with a 2-1-0-0 record to begin the 2020-21 season.

For the first time this season, Texas opened the scoring in the game. Forward Tye Felhaber connected on a power play tally five minutes into the game to give Texas an early lead. Ryan Shea handed the puck to Riley Damiani in the left circle before the rookie touched a pass to Felhaber at the left hashmark. The second-year winger ripped a shot into the top right corner of the net for his second goal in as many games.

The Stars maintained the lead for nine minutes until Gabriel Dumont recorded the tying goal. It was his first of two tallies in the game as he stepped in front of a shot from Connor Dewar. The Wild forward collected the blocked puck and moved past goaltender Colton Point, who committed to the initial attempt, before slipping the puck past his outstretched glove.

In the second period, Josh Melnick responded with the Stars second power play goal. Ben Gleason and Melnick traded the puck at the top of the zone before the center walked into the right circle and wristed a shot past Wild goaltender Dereck Baribeau. The goal was less than five minutes into the period and was Melnick's first of the campaign. The team finished the night 2-for-5 on the power play and were perfect on four penalty kills.

The Wild managed to even the score one more time in the third period. Less than eight minutes into the period, Dumont captured a poor pass by the Stars in the defensive zone. He marched in front of the net and beat Point for his third goal in the two games.

Both netminders closed the door in the late stages of the third period to force overtime. Point finished a spectacular night with 30 saves in goal while Baribeau made 27 stops in his first defeat of the season.

Harley completed the Stars night with a dazzling overtime winning goal. The defenseman slid down the left side of the offensive zone before going below the goal line. From there, he tossed the puck off the outside of the net and onto the heel of Baribeau who kicked the puck into his own net at 2:17 of the overtime period. Harley's first pro goal extended his point streak to three consecutive games to begin his AHL career.

Texas returns home for their first games at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park beginning Friday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. when they host the San Jose Barracuda.

