Eagles Sign Three Players to Professional Tryout Agreements

February 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forwards Riley Woods and Jerry D'Amigo to professional tryout agreements, along with defenseman Miles Gendron. Woods and Gendron began the 2020-21 season with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while D'Amigo heads to Colorado from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Woods has posted four goals and seven assists in just eight games with Utah this season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound center has generated 17 goals and 31 assists in 51 total ECHL contests with the Grizzlies and Newfoundland Growlers. In addition, the 22-year-old has appeared in eight AHL contests with the Toronto Marlies, notching one goal. Woods is in his second professional season after amassing 180 points in 205 games with the Spokane Chiefs and Regina Pats of the WHL.

D'Amigo was a sixth-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2009 and has collected two goals and three assists in 14 games with the Solar Bears this season. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound winger has generated 78 goals and 90 assists in 358 AHL contests with the Marlies, Springfield Falcons and Rochester Americans. In addition, D'Amigo has netted one goal and two assists in 31 NHL games with the Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres. The 29-year-old also spent four seasons in Europe, including two years in the Finnish Liiga and two seasons with ERC Ingolstadt of the DEL. D'Amigo helped Team USA capture a Gold Medal at the 2010 World Junior Championships alongside former Eagles defenseman David Warsofsky.

Gendron was a third-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2014 and has collected four goals and five assists in 16 games with Utah this season. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defenseman has netted eight goals and 17 assists in 52 total ECHL contests with the Grizzlies, Reading Royals, Brampton Beast and Newfoundland Growlers. He has also skated in one AHL game with the Belleville Senators during the 2019-20 campaign. Prior to moving to the pro ranks, Gendron amassed 10 goals and 23 assists in 126 NCAA games at the University of Connecticut and served as the Huskies' team captain during his senior season.

Colorado will begin the 2020-21 season when the team travels to face the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, February 13th at 8:00pm MT. Although fans will not be able to attend games at the Budweiser Events Center to begin the season, the Eagles will continue to work with state and local health officials to determine a time in which it is safe to once again welcome fans into the stands at the BEC. In the meantime, every game this season can be heard on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or streamed live on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.