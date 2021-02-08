Hogs Weekly: IceHogs Open 2020-21 Season with Powerful Power Play

Rockford IceHogs celebrate a goal in the season opener

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 0-1-0-0

Saturday, February 6 vs. Chicago Wolves

Defenseman Cody Franson recorded three assists and the IceHogs power play went 3-for-6 on Opening Day at BMO Harris Bank Center, but the Chicago Wolves registered a three-goal second period to help them to a 5-4 victory on the road. Recap Highlights

2020-21 Season Numbers

Record: 0-1-0-0 (T-4th Place, Central Division)

Home: 0-1-0-0

Away: 0-0-0-0

Last 10 Games: 0-1-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Goals: John Quenneville, Wyatt Kalynuk, Chad Yetman, Matej Chalupa (1)

Assists: Cody Franson (3)

Points: Cody Franson (3)

Penalty Minutes: Dmitry Osipov (9)

Power-Play Goals: Wyatt Kalynuk, John Quenneville, Chad Yetman (1)

Power-Play Assists: Cody Franson (3)

Power-Play Points: Cody Franson (3)

Shorthanded Goals: N/A

Shorthanded Assists: N/A

Shorthanded Points: N/A

Game-Winning Goals: N/A

Wins: N/A

GAA: Matt Tomkins (5.16)

SPCT: Matt Tomkins (.861)

League Leaders:

Defenseman Cody Franson is tied for fourth in the AHL and tied for first among league defensemen with three points (three assists). Franson leads the AHL with three power-play assists.

Rookie Defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk is tied for fourth among first-year players and league defensemen with two points (one goal, one assist) and is tied for first among rookies and leads all defensemen with one power-play goal.

Defenseman Dmitry Osipov is tied for second in the AHL with nine penalty minutes.

IceHogs Notes:

The Hockey Drought is Over

Saturday's Opening Day showdown marked the end of a 336-day drought to IceHogs hockey, with their last contest coming on March 8, 2020 against the Wolves.

Opening Night by the Numbers

The IceHogs dropped to 8-12-1-1 all-time on Opening Night after their 5-4 setback to the Wolves last Saturday at 6-7-0 all-time when opening at BMO Harris Bank Center. The Hogs did celebrate their season opener at home for the first time since the 2014-15 season when they opened the campaign at the BMO vs. Milwaukee. With Saturday's loss, the IceHogs are on a three-game season-opening losing streak. Their last Opening Night win came on Oct. 7, 2017 at Cleveland with a 4-0 victory.

Quenneville Opens Meijer First-Goal Frenzy Community Initiative

Forward John Quenneville's first-period power-play goal opened the scoring and became the first Meijer First Goal Frenzy donation of the season! When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment. Fans can guess who scores the first IceHogs goal of the game on the IceHogs mobile app for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Meijer. Download the App and Play! Meijer First Goal Frenzy Total: $50

You Always Remember Your First

Forward Chad Yetman and defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk buried their first professional goals in their pro debut on Saturday. Forward Matej Chalupa netted his first AHL marker. Forward Evan Barratt grabbed his first pro point (assist) and forwards D. J. Busdeker and Andrej Altybarmakyan added their first AHL points (assists).

Power Play off to Hot Start

The IceHogs went 3-for-6 on the man advantage Saturday afternoon including a hot 3-for-3 start to the game. Out of 63 games last season, the IceHogs power play scored three or more goals in one contest, Jan. 24 at Milwaukee (3-for-8, 7-4 L).

Franson Picking Up Where He Left Off

Defenseman Cody Franson recorded three assists on Saturday to become the leading point producer for the IceHogs. Dating back to his first stint with the IceHogs and the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, Franson is now riding a six-game IceHogs point streak with two goals and six assists for eight points. Franson recorded goals in Game 3 and Game 5 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals vs. Texas and assists in Games 2, 4 and 6.

Countdown to 1,000

The 2020-21 season will feature the 1,000 IceHogs AHL contest! Through 992 games, including last Saturday, the IceHogs hold an all-time record of 493-392-54-53.

On the Road Again

IceHogs head out on the road for the first time in the 2020-21 season tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 9, to take on the Chicago Wolves at Triphahan Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates. Last season, the IceHogs were 3-1-1 at Chicago and 12-6-2-1 overall away from BMO Harris Bank Center.

This Week:

IceHogs at Chicago Wolves

Tuesday, Feb. 9

2:00 p.m. CT

Triphahn Center Ice Arena - Hoffman Estates, IL

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: Second of 11 meetings, 0-1-0-0 head-to-head, Meet in three of first four games (incl. last Sat.) of season.

IceHogs at Iowa Wild

Saturday, Feb. 13

6:00 p.m. CT

Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, IA

Watch Live: AHL TV, SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, IceHogs app

Preview: First of 10 meetings, 1-3-0 in 2019-10, 35-24-4-3 all-time

Images from this story

