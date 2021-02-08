Devils Beat Penguins in OT, 4-3

WILKES-BARRE - The Binghamton Devils stormed back with two goals in the third period to force overtime and Reilly Walsh recorded the game-winning goal in a 4-3 comeback win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Monday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Penguins took a 1-0 lead at the 14:28 mark of the first period as Jordy Bellerive put home his first of the year. Bellerive took the puck in the right-wing circle and was denied by the left shoulder of goaltender Evan Cormier. The rebound went off the skates of Brandon Gignac and into the net with assists credited to Jordan Nolan and Cam Lee. The Devils led in shots 12-6 and trailed by one after one period.

Nolan Foote tied the game for the Devils with his first professional goal in the second period. Colton White took a shot that Foote deflected by Emil Larmi into the net at 13:35 of the middle frame. Brett Seney collected the secondary assist on Foote's game-tying goal.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton converted on the power play to take a 2-1 lead as Josh Currie beat Cormier through traffic from the top of the circle. The goal was Currie's first with assists from Cam Lee and Nick Schilkey at 17:01 to take the one-goal lead.

On a delayed penalty, the Devils scored an own goal that was credited to Justin Almeida with 40 seconds left in the second period to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead heading into the third period. Binghamton was outshot in the second, 13-6.

In the third period, Danick Martel got the Devils back within one as Michael Vukojevic set up Tyler Irvine at the bottom of the right-wing circle. Irvine immediately sent a pass to Martel and he beat Larmi at the 4:20 mark and Binghamton trailed 3-2. The assists were the first professional points for both Irvine and Vukojevic.

That same line connected again to tie the game with 10:05 left in the third period. Vukojevic set up Martel and Ryan Schmelzer buried the puck to the right of Larmi for his first of the season and eventually forced overtime. The assists were the second of night each for Martel and Vukojevic.

Just 1:49 into overtime, Reilly Walsh took a pass from Schmelzer and sent a shot by the leg pad of Larmi for his first professional goal and the game winner. Schmelzer and Foote collected the assists and Cormier recorded the win stopping 20 of 23 shots he faced.

