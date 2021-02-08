Devils Sign Forward Graeme Clarke to AHL Contract

NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today signed forward Graeme Clarke to a one-year American Hockey League contract. The announcement was made by Binghamton Devils General Manager Dan MacKinnon.

Clarke, 19, returned from injury and played 16 games last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's and recorded nine goals and eight assists for 17 points. During the 2018-19 season, the right-shooting winger recorded 23 goals and 11 assists for 34 points in 55 games.

This season, Clarke played six games in Slovakia with HC Nove Zamky and recorded an assist.

Selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round, 80th overall in 2019, Clarke has 46 goals and 30 assists for 76 points in 134 OHL games with Ottawa.

