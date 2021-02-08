American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Games

February 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the rescheduled dates of two games that were postponed over opening weekend.

The Cleveland Monsters will now visit the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23. Game time for both contests is 6 p.m. CT.

AHL Game #6 - Cleveland at Rockford - Mon., Feb. 22, 6:00 CT (ppd. from Feb. 5)

AHL Game #12 - Cleveland at Rockford - Tue., Feb. 23, 6:00 CT (ppd. from Feb. 6)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.