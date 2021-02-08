Bears Sign Forward Blake Pietila to PTO, Announce Additional Roster Moves

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today the club has signed forward Blake Pietila to a professional tryout agreement.

Pietila, 27, collected 24 points (12g, 12a) in 49 contests with the San Diego Gulls last season. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound winger has played in 266 career AHL games with Albany, Binghamton, and San Diego, scoring 142 points (71g, 71a). His most productive season came during the 2018-19 campaign with Binghamton when he posted career-bests in goals (20), power play goals (7), shorthanded goals (2), assists (26), and points (46).

The native of Milford, Michigan has also played 38 NHL games with New Jersey, scoring four points. He was a 5th round selection of the Devils in the 2011 NHL Draft. Prior to turning pro, Pietila was the captain of Michigan Tech for two seasons from 2013-15, and compiled 106 points (46g, 60a) in 153 career NCAA games. With the Huskies, Pietila was teammates with Hershey and Washington netminder Pheonix Copley. The winger also helped Team USA to a gold medal at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Pietila will wear #39 for Hershey.

The Bears have also announced the additional following roster moves:

-The Washington Capitals have re-assigned defenseman Martin Fehervary and goaltender Pheonix Copley from the Bears to the Taxi Squad.

-Hershey has recalled defenseman Tyler Nanne from the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL). Nanne was placed on injured reserve by the Stingrays on Jan. 15 and he will continue to rehab his injury with the Bears.

-Hershey has released goaltender Charles Williams from his professional tryout agreement.

