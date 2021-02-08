Chicago Wolves Insider

WOLVES' YOUNG GUNS GETTING IT DONE

Normally, there are rules in place to prevent Canadian hockey players younger than 20 from playing in the American Hockey League. But as we all know, COVID-19 has been preventing normalcy for the last 11 months.

The Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League - two of Canada's three major junior leagues - are on hold due to the pandemic. But in an attempt to provide some normalcy and some experience, junior players younger than 20 and signed to NHL contracts are being allowed to play in the AHL.

That's why the Wolves' lineup during last weekend's first two games featured a quartet of 19-year-olds: 2020 Carolina Hurricanes first-round pick Seth Jarvis, 2019 Carolina second-round choice Jamieson Rees, 2019 Carolina first-round pick Ryan Suzuki and 2019 Nashville Predators first-round selection Phil Tomasino.

All four competed beyond their years in their professional debuts as they helped the Wolves jump out to a 2-0-0-0 start for just the seventh time in their 27-year history. Jarvis scored his first pro goal Friday and added another Saturday. Rees scored his first pro goal Saturday and set up another for Jarvis. Tomasino handed out two assists Friday.

"I've been waiting for this day for a long time now," Jarvis said after Friday's 3-1 win. "It was great getting my feet wet and, obviously, scoring is going to make it pretty memorable, I think. On the power play, we have a bunch of young guys and it's nice to do it with them and make plays with them."

COMING THURSDAY: A GREAT GOLDEN TICKET RAFFLE

While this year's Wolves squad appears to have several special rookies, last year's team featured a terrific first-year forward in Lucas Elvenes who became just the second rookie in franchise history to lead his team in scoring. The affable Angelholm, Sweden, native piled up 12 goals and 36 assists in 59 games and earned a spot in the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge.

On Thursday, the Wolves launch a Golden Ticket raffle that gives fans the chance to win Elvenes' game-worn burgundy Wolves jersey. Elvenes' No. 25 jersey is Size 56 and there will be just 50 tickets sold for $25 apiece. To ensure a spot in the raffle, visit ChicagoWolvesStore.com at 9 a.m. Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH THE WOLVES THIS SEASON

All Wolves games during the 2021 season will be available exclusively on AHLTV. The league offers a wide variety of economical subscription packages - ranging from one-day to all-access for the whole season - but the price is just $34.99 to see all 33 Wolves games. Moreover, all games can be viewed on your schedule and can be revisited all season long. Visit AHLTV.com to sign up.

Wolves Season Ticket Members can get a much better deal by contacting their ticket representative or sending an email to wolvestix@chicagowolves.com.

GET YOUR PERSONALIZED WOLVES FAN CUTOUT!

Fans can't attend Wolves home games this season, but that doesn't mean their smiling faces can't be inside Triphahn Center for every game! How do fans get inside the building? By joining the Chicago Wolves Fan Gallery, presented by Hefty, with a purchase of their own personalized cutout for just $50.

Each cutout will "attend" every home game. Then, at the end of the season, each cutout will be autographed and sent to you as a permanent souvenir of the 2020-21 season. To learn how to purchase a cutout and submit your picture, click here.

SPECIAL WOLVES INSIDER DEAL

This is an offer only for those who read the Wolves Insider: Between now and Sunday, Feb. 21, Insider readers enjoy 20 percent savings on everything at ChicagoWolvesStore.com. Simply use the code INSIDER when you're ready to check out. Perhaps take advantage of the opportunity to purchase a puck used to score a goal during a home game?

TOP LINE

SETH JARVIS

The Carolina Hurricanes' first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft celebrated his 19th birthday Feb. 1, then scored a goal in each of his first two professional games - including the game-winner Feb. 5 in his debut. Jarvis shares the team lead in points with three through the first two games.

JAMIESON REES

The Carolina Hurricanes' second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft showcased his speed and stick-handling ability with two highlight-reel end-to-end dashes in Saturday's 5-4 win at Rockford. The first one led to a Seth Jarvis goal while the second one turned into the 19-year-old's first professional goal.

CAVAN FITZGERALD

This fourth-year pro from Boston has gotten off to a flying start during his first season with the Wolves. After scoring just two goals in 25 games for Charlotte (AHL) last year, Fitzgerald already owns two goals this season as the powerful defenseman has showcased his slap shot from the point in both games.

REWIND (2-0-0-0)

SATURDAY, FEB. 6: CHICAGO 5, (at) ROCKFORD 4

Center Rem Pitlick scored on a breakaway late in the second period and his goal held up as the game-winner as the Wolves rallied from a 2-0 deficit to win their road opener.

Forward Jamieson Rees delivered his first professional goal while forwards Seth Jarvis and Tanner Jeannot and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald also scored goals.

Goaltender Jeremy Helvig stopped 28 shots to pick up the win in his Wolves debut.

FRIDAY, FEB. 5: (at) CHICAGO 3, GRAND RAPIDS 1

In his first professional game, center Seth Jarvis scored the game-winner early in the second period with a power-play marker set up by two other rookies: Dominik Bokk and Phil Tomasino.

Center Tom Novak scored the Wolves' first goal of the season while defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald set up Novak's tally and added an insurance goal with seven minutes left in the third.

Goaltender Antoine Bibeau earned the win as he rejected 22 of 23 shots.

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, Feb. 9 vs. Rockford 2 p.m. Triphahn Center AHLTV

Thursday, Feb. 11 vs. Grand Rapids 2 p.m. Triphahn Center AHLTV

Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Rockford 6 p.m. Rockford MetroCentre AHLTV

Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Iowa 7 p.m. Triphahn Center AHLTV

Sunday, Feb. 21 vs. Iowa 3 p.m. Triphahn Center AHLTV

