Condors and Help Me Grow Kern County Partner for Family Fun Pics

February 8, 2021







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors and Help Me Grow Kern County have partnered to show off your Condors family fun and pride during the 2021 season. With fans away from the rink, but still as engaged as ever, the Condors will show off the best Family Fun photos. Submit your best pics to condors@bakersfieldcondors.com of your kids and family decked out in Condors gear at home cheering on the team. You can also message your favorite pictures to the Condors Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels. Weekly winners will be highlighted on the Condors social media channels.

Help Me Grow Kern County is a free program that offers developmental screenings for children under the age of 6. Learn more by visiting HelpMeGrowKern.org.

CONDORS HOME OPENING WEEKEND TELEVISED LIVE ON 23ABC NEXT WEEK

