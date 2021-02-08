Post Game Notes: Stars 3 at Wild 2 (OT)
February 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
February 8, 2021
Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa
Texas Stars - 3, Iowa Wild - 2 (OT)
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
WILD 1 0 1 0 2
STARS 1 1 0 1 3
Shots PEN-PIM PP
WILD 32 5-10:00 2/5
STARS 30 4-8:00 0/4
STARS: 2-1-0-0 (0-0-0-0 | HOME) (2-1-0-0 | AWAY)
Goaltender: Colton Point (W) - 30 saves
WILD: 1-1-1-0 (1-1-1-0 | HOME) (0-0-0-0 | AWAY)
Goaltender: Dereck Baribeau (OTL) - 27 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Gabriel Dumont (IA)
Thomas Harley (TEX)
Dereck Baribeau (IA)
POSTGAME NOTES:
The Stars opened the scoring for the first time this season as Tye Felhaber connected on a power play goal five minutes into the game. Felhaber's goal was his second in as many games.
Gabriel Dumont net his second goal of the season in the first period to tie the game and later added the tying goal in the third period.
Josh Melnick scored the Stars second power play goal early in the second period, tallying his first goal of the season.
Rookie defenseman Thomas Harley net his first professional goal in overtime to earn the win. He banked the puck off the back skate of Baribeau from behind the goal line.
Goaltender Colton Point made 30 saves in his second start and win of the season.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
Friday, Feb. 12 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Tuesday, Feb. 16 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
Wednesday, Feb. 24 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
