Post Game Notes: Stars 3 at Wild 2 (OT)

February 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







February 8, 2021

Wells Fargo Arena - Des Moines, Iowa

Texas Stars - 3, Iowa Wild - 2 (OT)

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

WILD 1 0 1 0 2

STARS 1 1 0 1 3

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WILD 32 5-10:00 2/5

STARS 30 4-8:00 0/4

STARS: 2-1-0-0 (0-0-0-0 | HOME) (2-1-0-0 | AWAY)

Goaltender: Colton Point (W) - 30 saves

WILD: 1-1-1-0 (1-1-1-0 | HOME) (0-0-0-0 | AWAY)

Goaltender: Dereck Baribeau (OTL) - 27 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Gabriel Dumont (IA)

Thomas Harley (TEX)

Dereck Baribeau (IA)

POSTGAME NOTES:

The Stars opened the scoring for the first time this season as Tye Felhaber connected on a power play goal five minutes into the game. Felhaber's goal was his second in as many games.

Gabriel Dumont net his second goal of the season in the first period to tie the game and later added the tying goal in the third period.

Josh Melnick scored the Stars second power play goal early in the second period, tallying his first goal of the season.

Rookie defenseman Thomas Harley net his first professional goal in overtime to earn the win. He banked the puck off the back skate of Baribeau from behind the goal line.

Goaltender Colton Point made 30 saves in his second start and win of the season.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

Friday, Feb. 12 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Tuesday, Feb. 16 | 7:00 PM - vs. San Jose Barracuda at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Wednesday, Feb. 24 | 7:00 PM - vs. Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

