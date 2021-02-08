Phantoms Ink Mueller to AHL Contract

February 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced they have signed forward Chris Mueller to a one-year AHL contract. Mueller had attended Phantoms training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

Mueller, 34, is a widely respected veteran of 772 career AHL games with a championship pedigree. He has won the Calder Cup twice and also an NCAA Championship. Last year, he split his season between the Syracuse Crunch and San Diego Gulls scoring a combined 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points.

In his Phantoms debut on Saturday afternoon, he assisted on the game-tying goal scored by Wyatte Wylie with just 44.7 seconds remaining by cleanly winning a faceoff in the right circle. It was Mueller's 566th career point with his tenth AHL team.

Mueller won the Calder Cup with the Toronto Marlies in 2017-18 and also with the Texas Stars in 2013-14. He won a Frozen Four title with Michigan State in 2007 when the Spartans defeated Boston College in the national championship game.

The 5'10" forward with a right-handed shot from West Seneca, NY entered this season having played in 771 career AHL games with nine different teams scoring 241 goals with 324 assists for 565 total points. Mueller has recorded 50 points in a season seven times. He rates 66th all-time in points.

A pair of Phantoms, Cal O'Reilly and Chris Mueller, are now the top two active scorers in the American Hockey League. O'Reilly is 44th in AHL history with 610 points.

Mueller is also 44th in career games played and is second among active AHL players behind only Brett Sutter of the Ontario Reign. He has also played in 53 NHL games with the New York Rangers, Dallas and Nashville.

The father of four was an AHL Second All-Star in 2018-19 when he scored a career-high 33 goals and added 32 assists with the Toronto Marlies. He finished just one goal off the league lead that season and placed ninth in points.

The Phantoms next travel to the Binghamton Devils for a Wednesday night clash in Newark, N.J. Lehigh Valley's home opener is Saturday, February 20 at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center against the Binghamton Devils.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.