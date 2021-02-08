IceHogs Reschedule Dates with Cleveland Monsters
February 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced the rescheduled dates of two games that were postponed over opening weekend.
The Cleveland Monsters will now visit the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23.
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #6 - Cleveland at Rockford - Mon., Feb. 22, 6:00 CT (ppd. from Feb. 5)
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #12 - Cleveland at Rockford - Tue., Feb. 23, 6:00 CT (ppd. from Feb. 6)
The Rockford IceHogs head out on the road for the first time in the 2020-21 season tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves at Triphahn Center Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill.! Fans can watch all of this season's action LIVE on AHLTV and 23.2 Antenna TV WIFR (home games)! Tune in to every broadcast for free on SportsFanRadio 1330 AM, Sportsfanradio1330.com, IceHogs.com, and the IceHogs app!
Every active full IceHogs Season Ticket Holder and 20-Game holder who have paid for their tickets in full or who have a deposit down on their tickets for 2020-21 will receive FREE access to every IceHogs game through AHLTV on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!
