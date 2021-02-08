American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Games
February 8, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the rescheduled dates of two games that were postponed over opening weekend.
The Cleveland Monsters will now visit the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23. Game time for both contests is 6 p.m. CT.
AHL Game #6 - Cleveland at Rockford - Mon., Feb. 22, 6:00 CT (ppd. from Feb. 5)
AHL Game #12 - Cleveland at Rockford - Tue., Feb. 23, 6:00 CT (ppd. from Feb. 6)
