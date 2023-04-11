Texas Stars Sign Goaltender Bryan Thomson to Amateur Tryout

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club signed goaltender Bryan Thomson to an amateur tryout agreement.

Thomson, 21, spent parts of five seasons with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes where he went 59-42-5 with a 3.06 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 117 appearances. The goaltender went 13-8-1 with a career-best 2.65 GAA and .919 SV% in 24 games in this season. Thomson also started three playoff games for Lethbridge before turning pro.

The 6-foot-5, 183-pound native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan was originally undrafted, but was the 11^th ranked goaltender on the NHL's Central Scouting list for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

