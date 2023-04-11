Penguins Have Two Games Remaining, Season Finale on Saturday Night

Penguins have two games remaining, season finale on Saturday night

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (26-31-7-6) hosts Fan Appreciation Night against Charlotte

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Apr. 5 - PENGUINS 0 vs. Charlotte 5

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was shut-out for the first time this season. Consequently, the Penguins were mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

Friday, Apr. 7 - PENGUINS 1 at Providence 3

Despite generating 37 shots and a 17-4 shot differential in the third period, the Penguins lost to the Bruins. Jami Krannila scored his first pro goal on the power-play in the final frame.

Saturday, Apr. 8 - PENGUINS 8 at Bridgeport 2

The Penguins routed the Islanders and dashed their playoff hopes. There were eight different multi-point performers, with Ty Glover, Nathan Légaré and Drake Caggiula all scoring two goals. Glover had a career-best four-point game (2G-2A).

Monday, Apr. 10 - PENGUINS 0 at Laval 4

The Penguins were left stunned after Rocket goalie Cayden Primeau made 41 saves for the shutout on Monday. The Penguins put 20 shots on net during the second period, but Primeau kept his team ahead, 1-0, until they pulled away with three goals in the third.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Apr. 14 - PENGUINS at Hartford

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton wraps up its four-game road trip by taking on the Wolf Pack. Hartford is jockeying with three other teams for home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs, but the Penguins could play spoiler on their upward trajectory.

Saturday, Apr. 15 - PENGUINS vs. Charlotte

The Penguins bring a close to their 2022-23 season with McDonald's Fan Appreciation Night. Every fan in attendance will receive a scratch-off card with various prizes. Meanwhile, the Penguins will be motivated to avenge their shutout loss to the Checkers from last week.

Ice Chips

- Eight goals in the Penguins' Saturday win at Bridgeport matched their season high, last tallied on Dec. 9 vs. Cleveland.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Laval combined for 78 shots on Monday, the highest total for a Penguins game this season.

- Jonathan Gruden has 12 points (3G-9A) in his last 12 games.

- With two assists on Saturday, Gruden established a new career-high single-season point total (30).

- With two goals on Saturday, Nathan Légaré a new career-high single-season goal total (8).

- On Friday. Jami Krannila became the ninth Penguin to record his first AHL goal this season.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 69 44 17 5 4 95 .688

2. Providence 69 42 17 8 2 94 .681

3. Lehigh Valley 69 37 26 3 3 80 .580

4. Springfield 69 36 25 3 5 80 .580

5. Charlotte 69 36 25 5 3 80 .580

6. Hartford 70 36 25 4 7 79 .564

7. Bridgeport 69 32 29 7 1 72 .522

8. PENGUINS 70 26 31 7 6 65 .464

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Valtteri Puustinen 70 23 33 56

Drake Caggiula 63 22 29 51

Alex Nylander^ 55 25 25 50

Filip Hållander 43 11 22 33

Tyler Sikura 69 9 24 33

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 35 12-16-6 2.63 .912 1

Taylor Gauthier* 20 8-3-6 2.71 .907 0

Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Apr. 14 Hartford XL Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 15 Charlotte Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Thu, Apr. 6 (RW) Alex Nylander Recalled to PIT

Thu, Apr. 6 (RW) Alex Nylander Reassigned from PIT

Fri, Apr. 7 (RW) Alex Nylander Recalled to PIT

Sun, Apr. 9 (RW) Alex Nylander Reassigned from PIT

Tue, Apr. 11 (RW) Alex Nylander Recalled to PIT

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

DATE LOCATION TIME

Wed, Apr. 12 DAY OFF

Thu, Apr. 13 Practice Toyota SportsPlex 10:30 a.m.

Fri, Apr. 14 Pre-game XL Center 11:15 a.m.

GAME XL Center 7:05 p.m.

Sat, Apr. 15 Pre-game Mohegan Sun Arena 11:15 a.m.

GAME Mohegan Sun Arena 6:05 p.m.

Sun, Apr. 16 DAY OFF

Mon, Apr. 17 Media Exit Interviews TBD

