Detroit Recalls O'Regan, Reassigns Edvinsson

April 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday recalled forward Danny O'Regan from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings reassigned defenseman Simon Edvinsson to the Griffins.

O'Regan has totaled 48 points (17-31-48) in 64 AHL games this season between the San Diego Gulls and the Griffins. The Red Wings acquired O'Regan in a three-team trade from the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 19 that sent Givani Smith to the Florida Panthers and Michael Del Zotto to the Ducks. Since joining Grand Rapids, the 29-year-old has 14 goals and 16 assists in 37 outings. The German-born forward has 14 points (7-7-14) in his last 15 contests and 24 points (11-13-24) in his last 24 appearances. O'Regan has seen action in 30 NHL games throughout four seasons from 2016-22, totaling six points (1-5-6) and two penalty minutes.

Edvinsson made his NHL debut on March 18 against the Colorado Avalanche and later scored his first NHL goal on March 23 against the St. Louis Blues. Edvinsson finished his stint with Detroit with two goals and 12 penalty minutes in nine games. The rookie has amassed 27 points (5-22-27) and 50 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Griffins to begin his North America career. The 6-foot-6 blueliner ranks among the AHL rookie defensemen leaders in points (T7th), assists (6th) and goals (T11th). Before traveling overseas, Edvinsson skated with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League during the 2021-22 campaign, logging 19 points (2-17-19), a plus-13 rating and 18 penalty minutes in 44 regular-season games, in addition to two assists in five postseason contests. The Onsala, Sweden, native was selected with the sixth overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

