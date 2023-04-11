Capitals Recall Henrik Borgstrom from Hershey

(Hershey, PA ) The Washington Capitals, NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has recalled forward Henrik Borgstrom from Hershey.

Borgstrom, 25, has posted 21 points (8g, 13a) in 54 games this season with Hershey. He is in his first season with the Bears after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Washington Capitals last July.

If Borgstrom dresses for the Capitals, it would mark his Washington debut. He has appeared in 110 career NHL games with Florida and Chicago, scoring 26 points (13g, 13a). He spent all of the 2021-22 season with the Blackhawks, posting seven points (4g, 3a) in 52 games.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White face the Charlotte Checkers tonight at 7 p.m. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears logo chip, courtesy of Fairview Golf Course. Tuesday's game is also a TRULY Takeover Tuesday - fans can come to Section 110 for $16 TRULY and empanada specials, samplings, giveaways, and a chance to win TRULY-branded hockey gear. Purchase tickets for the game.

