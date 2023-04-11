Toronto Marlies Visit Laval Rocket in Last Regular Season Road Game

April 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies visit the Laval Rocket on Wednesday night in their last regular season road game. This will be the eighth and final regular season matchup between the two clubs. The two teams last met on February 25th when the Marlies won 3-2. Toronto has won six of the previous seven matchups.

Toronto heads into Wednesday's game with a 5-0 loss to the Utica Comets on Friday, falling to 41-22-4-2 on the season, while Laval is coming off a 4-0 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins improving to a 31-29-7-3 record.

A player to watch out for on the Marlies side includes Logan Shaw who leads the team with 65 points (20G, 45A). On the Rocket side, Anthony Richard leads the way with 60 points (26G, 34A).

Puck drop is at 7:00pm on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.