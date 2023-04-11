IceHogs and Wolves Race for Playoff Slot

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs clash with the Chicago Wolves for the final time in the regular season tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. The IceHogs are 4-6-1-0 this season against the Wolves.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 37-25-5-4, 73 points (5th, Central Division)

Chicago: 32-28-5-3, 72 points (6th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Lukas Reichel returns to the IceHogs tonight with 46 points (17G, 29A) and ranks fifth in scoring for Rockford this season. Forward Luke Philp lists fourth in Rockford scoring with 48 points (25G, 23A) and leads the team with 10 power-play goals.

Forward Malte Stromwall paces the Wolves with 46 points (15G, 31A) so far this season. Rookie forward Vasily Ponomarev ranks second for Chicago with 45 points (23G, 22A) and leads the team in goals.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs suffered a 5-1 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at the BMO Center on Saturday night. Luke Philp tallied the lone Rockford goal in the second period, marking his career-best 25th lamp-lighter of the season. Arvid Soderblom stopped 24 of 28 Milwaukee shots but was tagged with the loss.

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced the team has assigned forward Lukas Reichel and defenseman Alex Vlasic to Rockford. Reichel has appeared in 23 games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 campaign, registering 15 points (7G, 8A). He has also skated in 51 games with Rockford this season, posting 46 points (17G, 29A). The forward scored his first NHL goal on Jan. 8 vs. Calgary. Vlasic has an assist in six games with the Blackhawks during the 2022-23 season. He has also competed in 52 games with the IceHogs this year, recording 17 points (2G, 15A). In addition, the Blackhawks recalled forward Buddy Robinson from Rockford. Robinson has notched 20 points (9G, 11A) in 50 games this year with Rockford.

Scoring Streak

Forward Luke Philp is currently on a three-game point streak, registering two goals and one assist in the last three games. The winger's longest point streak was six games dating back to Nov. 5 through Nov. 18 when Philp notched eight goals and three assists in that span.

An Apple A Day

Forward Rocco Grimaldi has recorded three assists in his last three games and leads the IceHogs with 36 assists. The Rossmoor, California native has 10 multi-assist contests this season and has notched seven apples through 12 games with Rockford. The winger is currently on a three-game point streak with two goals and three assists in those three games.

The Race Is On

The IceHogs and Wolves are battling for the final time in the regular season tonight, and the rivals are duking it out for the fifth slot in the Central Division playoffs. Rockford split the weekend with Milwaukee and snagged two points, but Chicago snatched three points after beating the Iowa Wild 4-1 on Apr. 7 and falling 3-2 in a shootout on Apr. 8. The Wolves trail the Hogs in 6th place in the Central Division with 72 points.

Postseason Tracker

The IceHogs rank 5th in the Central Division with 73 points. Despite a 32-27-5-4 record this season, Rockford has played 24 overtime contests and only has 17 wins in regulation. Trailing the Iowa Wild's 76 points, the Hogs' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is eight.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 1-4 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago, 5-3 W Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago, 3-4 L Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago, 4-3 OTW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago, 2-3 L Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago, 4-3 SOW Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago, 6-2 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago, 6-2 L Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago, 2-3 OTL Recap & Highlights

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago, 1-5 L Recap & Highlights

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago, 0-3 L Recap & Highlights

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

89-73-11-5

