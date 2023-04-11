Bears Wrap Up Series Against Checkers With 4-3 Loss

(Hershey, PA)-The Hershey Bears (43-18-5-4) suffered their first regulation loss at home in over a month following a 4-3 defeat to the Charlotte Checkers (37-25-5-3) on Tuesday night at GIANT Center. The Bears finished their season series with Charlotte with a record of 3-3-1-1.

Charlotte took a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 11:37 into the first period when Cameron Morrison deflected a shot from the blue line past Hunter Shepard.

Aaron Ness tied the game for Hershey at 19:46 when Matt Strome darted behind the Charlotte net and found Ness at the left post, who roofed his fifth of the season past Mack Guzda.

Cory Conacher put the Checkers ahead 2-1 in the second period when he found the net at 13:37.

Mike Vecchione tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play strike in the third frame when he snapped a shot from the slot past Guzda at 2:07 for his 23rd of the season from Connor McMichael and Garrett Pilon.

A major penalty to Hendrix Lapierre at 10:03 and a minor infraction to McMichael at 13:30 resulted in the Bears facing a 5-on-3 penalty kill; the Checkers capitalized with goals from Santtu Kinnunen at 13:43 and Cameron Morrison at 14:37 to put Hershey down 4-2.

Pilon finished a tic-tac-toe passing play on the man advantage with his 11th of the season at 16:46 from McMichael and Vecchione to bring Hershey back to within a goal.

The Bears pulled Shepard with over three minutes left in the game to attempt to find the equalizer, but Guzda stopped the remaining attempts by the Bears.

Shots finished 27-24 in favor of the Bears. Shepard went 20-for-24 in the defeat; Guzda was 24-for-27 for Charlotte. The Bears were 2-for-2 on the power play; the Checkers finished 3-for-4 with the man advantage.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White face the Bridgeport Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena on Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. The Bears return home for Fan Appreciation Night against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center on Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

