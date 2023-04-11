Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Charlotte Checkers for the final time during the campaign.

Hershey Bears (43-17-5-4) vs. Charlotte Checkers (36-25-5-3)

April 11, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 70 | GIANT Center

Referees: Rob Hennessey (#87), Adam Tobias (#16)

Linespersons: Tommy George (#61), Patrick Dapuzzo (#57)

Tonight's Promotions:

Fairview Golf Course Bears Logo Chip Night - The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears Logo Chip, courtesy of Fairview Golf Course.

TRULY Takeover Tuesday - Fans can come to Section 110 for $16 TRULY and empanada specials, samplings, giveaways, and a chance to win TRULY-branded hockey gear.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM,

In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears and Checkers faced each other on Saturday, with Hershey prevailing 5-2. Hendrix Lapierre opened the scoring for Hershey, finding twine on the man advantage just 2:58 into the contest. Charlotte's Dennis Cesana tied the game midway through the first. Lapierre then scored another power-play goal 9:30 into the second period, but Gerry Mayhew tied the game at 2-2 at 15:59 with a power-play goal for the Checkers. Lapierre scored at even strength at 17:09 to complete his first pro hat trick and put the Bears ahead 3-2. From there, Hershey never looked back, as Mike Sgarbossa scored at 9:14 of the third, and Shane Gersich sealed the game with an empty-net tally at 18:48. Matt Strome picked up two assists, while Gerisch enjoyed a two-point night, and Zach Fucale made 34 saves to earn his 21st win while assisting on Lapierre's second goal.

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS WEEK:

The final week of the regular season will determine whether the Bears can claim the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference titles. The Bears are already assured of a first-round bye in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, but must gain a combination of six points out of their final three remaining matches and/or points lost by Providence over the Bruins' three remaining contests. Hershey last claimed a regular season conference title (during a season in which playoffs were held) during the 2009-10 campaign.

CHOPPING THE CHECKERS:

Thanks to Saturday's victory over the Checkers, the Bears now sport a 3-2-1-1 record against Charlotte. Hershey can still win the regular season series against the Checkers, but the club must win in regulation tonight in order to do so. Hershey last won a regular season series against the Checkers during the 2018-19 campaign, when the Bears went 3-0-0-1 in four matches. Mike Vecchione leads Hershey with seven points (3g, 4a) in six games against Charlotte, while Hendrix Lapierre notably now has five goals in five games against the Checkers following his hat trick on Saturday.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears are tied for the league lead with 47 first goals, and are second with 33 victories when scoring first...Mike Sgarbossa is tied for 18th in league scoring with 58 points (21g, 37a)...Gabriel Carlsson is tied for 10th among all skaters with a plus/minus of +24...Jake Massie is one game away from his 100th career AHL contest...Mike Vecchione needs two goals to reach 100 in his pro career...Sam Anas is four assists away from 200 in his pro career...Anas, Sgarbossa, and Vecchione are each tied for fifth in the league with five game-winning goals...Julian Napravnik has a five-game point streak (4g, 2a)...Hershey is second in the league and first in the Eastern Conference with 2.48 goals-against per game...Aaron Ness is four points from his 300th AHL point...Zach Fucale is tied for third among goaltenders in the Eastern Conference in wins with 21.

