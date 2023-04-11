Comets Sign Quinnipiac Forward TJ Friedmann

April 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed forward TJ Friedmann to a professional tryout contract for the remainder of the current season and a standard player contract for the 2023-24 season.

Friedmann, 25, hails from St. Louis, Missouri, and finished his fifth season of collegiate hockey with Quinnipiac University where he was a member of the 2023 National Championship team. In 170 games with Quinnipiac, he totaled 28 goals and 30 assists for 58 points. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward joins the Comets as they head into the final week of the regular season.

The Comets are back on the ice at home against the Syracuse Crunch tomorrow night inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. Great seats are still available, visit www.uticacomets.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.