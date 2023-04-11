Moose Recall Goaltender Evan Cormier

April 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Evan Cormier from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.

Evan Cormier

Goaltender

Born Nov. 6, 1997 - Bowmanville, Ont.

Height 6.03 - Weight 201 - Catches Left

Cormier, 25, has suited up in 35 games for Kalamazoo this season. He holds a 10-20-3 record with a 3.19 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. Cormier has also recorded one shutout.

The Bowmanville, Ont. native played 14 games for Manitoba in 2021-22 while recording an 8-3-3 mark with a 2.72 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He also tallied one shutout on the campaign. Over the course of 51 career AHL games with Manitoba and Binghamton, the netminder has a 18-24-7 record with a 3.15 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.

The Moose head on the road to battle the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center tonight. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.