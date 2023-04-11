Moose Recall Goaltender Evan Cormier
April 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Evan Cormier from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings.
Evan Cormier
Goaltender
Born Nov. 6, 1997 - Bowmanville, Ont.
Height 6.03 - Weight 201 - Catches Left
Cormier, 25, has suited up in 35 games for Kalamazoo this season. He holds a 10-20-3 record with a 3.19 goals-against average and .908 save percentage. Cormier has also recorded one shutout.
The Bowmanville, Ont. native played 14 games for Manitoba in 2021-22 while recording an 8-3-3 mark with a 2.72 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. He also tallied one shutout on the campaign. Over the course of 51 career AHL games with Manitoba and Binghamton, the netminder has a 18-24-7 record with a 3.15 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage.
The Moose head on the road to battle the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center tonight. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
