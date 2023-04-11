Anaheim Ducks Recall Benoit-Olivier Groulx from San Diego

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled Benoit-Olivier Groulx from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Groulx, 23 (2/6/00), has recorded 1-2=3 points with an even rating and two penalty minutes (PIM) in 18 career games with the Ducks, all in 2021-22. He scored his first NHL goal as part of a multi-point effort, Nov. 7, 2021 vs. St. Louis (1-1=2). The 6-2, 200-pound forward earned his first NHL point (assist), Oct. 29, 2021 at Vegas after making his NHL debut Oct. 13, 2021 vs. Winnipeg.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (54th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Groulx has appeared in 61 games with San Diego this season, earning 18-21=39 points and 41 PIM, setting new AHL career highs in points, goals, assists and appearances. At the time of his recall, he paced current San Diego skaters in goals and co-led in points. The Rouen, France native has collected 39-51=90 points with and 104 PIM in 143 career AHL games with San Diego.

