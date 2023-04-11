Mackie Samoskevich Joins Checkers on PTO
April 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Mackie Samoskevich is making the jump to the pro level, signing a professional tryout with the Checkers.
Samoskevich, 20, was taken 24th overall by Florida in the 2021 NHL Draft.
The Connecticut native spent two years at the University of Michigan, totaling 72 points (30g, 42a) in 79 games. Samoskevich was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team in 2021-22 and helped lead the Wolverines to the Frozen Four in both of his seasons there.
Prior to heading to Michigan, the young winger recorded 73 points (26g, 47a) in 85 games with the USHL's Chicago Steel over parts of three seasons.
Samoskevich will join the Checkers on the road as they work their way through a six-game trek to end the regular season. Three games on the slate, starting with a tilt tonight in Hershey.
