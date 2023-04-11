Moose Clinch Berth in 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

WINNIPEG - By virtue of tonight's 7-5 win against the Texas Stars, the Manitoba Moose have clinched their spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Ticket Packages are on sale now. For more information on playoff ticket packages and to lock in your seats for the Calder Cup Playoffs visit: MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS

The Moose achieved the milestone with three games remaining in the regular season and are the third team in the Central Division to book their post-season berth. The 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs mark the 17th time the Moose franchise has participated in the post-season including the organization's time in the IHL and as the St. John's IceCaps. The club reached the Calder Cup Final in 2009 (Manitoba) and 2014 (St. John's).

The Moose rematch with the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center on Wednesday, April 12. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. CT. You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

