Drew Commesso to Report to Rockford After Singing with Blackhawks

April 11, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Goaltender Drew Commesso with Boston University

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Drew Commesso on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($925,000 salary cap hit). Commesso will report to the Rockford IceHogs on a PTO.

Commesso, 20, served as an alternate captain and appeared in 34 games with Boston University (Hockey East) during the 2022-23 season, recording a 24-8-0 record, 2.46 goals-against average, .913 save percentage and two shutouts. He set career bests in wins, goals-against average and shutouts. In addition, his 24 wins ranked fourth among all NCAA netminders.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound goaltender skated in 73 games with Boston University from 2020-23, posting a 43-22-4 record, 2.57 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and three shutouts. Commesso helped the Terriers to two NCAA Tournament appearances during his collegiate career, including the club's first NCAA Frozen Four in over seven years in 2023.

The native of Norwell, Massachusetts represented the U.S. in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, notching a 2-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average and .964 save percentage. Commesso was originally drafted by Chicago in the second round (46th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The IceHogs play the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center tonight at 7 p.m. in a game with major playoff implications. The IceHogs head into tonight's action sitting in the fifth and final playoff spot with 73 points, while the Wolves trail by just one point at 72.

