Texas Signs Bemidji State Defenseman Kyle Looft to Amateur Tryout
April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed defenseman Kyle Looft to an amateur tryout.
Looft, 25, arrives after completing a five-year college career at Bemidji State University where he compiled 53 points (15-38=53) in 169 games played. He captained the Beavers for two seasons from 2022-24 and posted career-high numbers this season as a graduate senior with 28 points (6-22() in 32 games.
In leading the Beavers to the CCHA regular season title this season, Looft was named the conference's Defenseman of the Year, Best Defensive Defenseman, and selected to the CCHA's First All-Star Team. Prior to attending Bemidji State, he played two junior seasons with the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and totaled 29 points (4-25)) and 107 penalty minutes in 105 games.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward from Mankato, Minnesota was originally undrafted before signing with the Stars.
The Stars wrap up the regular season Friday and Saturday against the Manitoba Moose at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights. Tickets are available at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
