(Revised) Tucson Roadrunners Weekend Guide: Fan Appreciation Night

April 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Roadrunners record through 69 games: 41-23-3-2, second place in the Pacific Division, third place in the Western Conference.

Series Against The San Jose Barracuda

Friday, April 19: Tucson vs. San Jose, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 20: Tucson vs. San Jose, 7:00 p.m.

The Roadrunners close out the regular season with a two-game series against the San Jose Sharks Affiliate San Jose Barracuda. Tucson is 4-2-0-0 this season versus San Jose and 2-0-0-0 at the TCC. Roadrunners are fighting for second place in the AHL's Pacific Division after clinching home ice advantage for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The final El Lazo de Tucson game Presented by the City of Tucson game of the season commences on Friday, April 19. CLICK HERE for more on El Lazo de Tucson. Reserve your spot in Dusty's Cheering Section for $20 that includes: a game ticket, Roadrunners merch, pregame hockey rules and a Q&A/photo op with a Roadrunners player. Join Dusty's Cheering Section HERE. $10 college night tickets are also being offered for the final time this season HERE.

Saturday, April 20: Tucson vs. San Jose, 7:00 p.m.

Roadrunners are hosting Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 20 for the regular season finale against San Jose. Team Posters courtesy of AMR are being given to fans as they enter the arena while supplies last. The final game features prizes, giveaways and more all night long.

For more details and to reserve tickets visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

